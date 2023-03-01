Tonic Immunity Raspberry & Lemon Tablets 20 Pack

Food supplement with plants and stevia as sweetener.

Food supplement Everyday our body's strongest weapon, the immune system, works hard to protect us. Tonic daily immunity* is a high impact effervescent providing your immune system with regular top-ups of 10 important vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. *Vitamin A, C, D, E and Zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Powerful plants No added sugar Vegan friendly

Vitamin A, C, D, E and zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system

No added sugar

Ingredients

Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin C (as L-Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Bulking Agent (Sorbitol), Reishi Mushroom Extract (Ganoderma Lucidum, Fruiting Body, Der 15:1, Ethanol: Water, 30% Polysaccharides), Beetroot Concentrate, Zinc Gluconate, Natural Flavourings (Raspberry, Lemon), L-Gluthatione Reduced, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Cranberry Extract (Vaccinium Macrocarpon L., Fruit, Der 30-40:1, Water: Ethanol), DL-Alfa-Tocopheryl Acetate, Beta-Carotene, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Retinyl Acetate, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol

Net Contents

20 x Effervescent Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions: enjoy daily by adding one tablet to 350ml of water

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

9 Years