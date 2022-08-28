We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bertolli Original Spread 450G

£2.85
£6.34/kg

Product Description

  • 59% Vegetable Fat Spread with 10% Olive Oil
  • For product and recipe information, log onto www.bertolli.co.uk
  • For more information, log onto www.upfield.com/contact
  • For recipe ideas visit: www.bertolli.co.uk
  • The taste of the Mediterranean with olive oil at the heart of all Bertolli recipes. Bertolli spread is perfect to spread over crusty bread, perfect for pan-frying and delicious melted over vegetables.
  • Bertolli is a lighter option as it has 70% less saturated fat than butter.
  • Enjoy the goodness of Mediterranean olive oil as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat in the diet contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels (monounsaturated fatty acids are unsaturated fats). Bertolli contains 70% less saturated fat than butter and contains olive oil and monounsaturated fats
  • Bertolli is a registered trademark.
  • 70% less saturated fat than butter
  • Contains olive oil and monounsaturated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (49%) (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Olive Oil (10%), Salt (1.1%), Buttermilk (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins A and D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

For best before date see lid. Store in refrigerator.Suitable for freezing

Produce of

Produced outside of Italy

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Bertolli UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2183kJ/528kcal
Fat59g
- of which saturates16g
monounsaturates33g
polyunsaturates9.7g
Carbohydrate<0.5g
- of which sugars<0.5g
Protein<0.5g
Salt1.1g
Vitamin A800µg (100% DRI*)
Vitamin D7.5µg (150% DRI*)
*Daily reference intake-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

86 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

The sensible spread with great taste.

5 stars

Excellent quality offering a healthy and delicious alternative to butter. Perfect for spreading and ideal for baking.

We have used it for many years in place of butter

5 stars

We have used it for many years in place of butter and really love the taste.

Shrinkflation at it's finest

5 stars

Great taste just a shame the pack size has reduced 50g and the price went up... shrinkflation at it's finest

Excellent product

5 stars

We always buy this. We love it. Great product.

Everything day-to-day used

5 stars

Everything day-to-day used

Spreads well, tastes good !

5 stars

Been using Bertolli for years, ever since I discovered that Flora contained hydrogenated oil, (they then stopped using it) but having found this, not gone back. Spreads from the fridge, tastes good.

It's the best

5 stars

I think this is the best quality spread of them all. I've been buying this for years, and occasionally I'll try a different brand but always go back to Bertolli, it's just perfect.

I Always buy this it has a lovely taste and great

5 stars

I Always buy this it has a lovely taste and great for baked potatoes.

Disappointed to see the reduction of olive oil

2 stars

I just noticed with horror that the olive oil content has been slashed from 21% to 10% Disgusted

What a taste

5 stars

Perfect taste, not quite butter but near enough. Great healthy option.

