Bertolli Original Spread 450G

The sensible spread with great taste.
Excellent quality offering a healthy and delicious alternative to butter. Perfect for spreading and ideal for baking.
We have used it for many years in place of butter and really love the taste.
Shrinkflation at it's finest
Great taste just a shame the pack size has reduced 50g and the price went up... shrinkflation at it's finest
Excellent product
We always buy this. We love it. Great product.
Everything day-to-day used
Spreads well, tastes good !
Been using Bertolli for years, ever since I discovered that Flora contained hydrogenated oil, (they then stopped using it) but having found this, not gone back. Spreads from the fridge, tastes good.
It's the best
I think this is the best quality spread of them all. I've been buying this for years, and occasionally I'll try a different brand but always go back to Bertolli, it's just perfect.
I Always buy this it has a lovely taste and great
I Always buy this it has a lovely taste and great for baked potatoes.
Disappointed to see the reduction of olive oil
I just noticed with horror that the olive oil content has been slashed from 21% to 10% Disgusted
What a taste
Perfect taste, not quite butter but near enough. Great healthy option.