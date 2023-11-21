Lenor Outdoorable Tropical Sunset Fabric Conditioner 770Ml

Lenor Otdrble Tropical Sunset F/Cond 770ml

Enjoy freshness as if you’ve dried your clothes outside, even when you dry inside! Lenor Outdoorable's ultra-concentrated freshness formula provides 55 washes in a small bottle. Thanks to its innovative technology, you just need a small dose to get that line dried feeling, whatever the weather! Lenor Outdoorable Tropical Sunset is solar, fruity, spontaneous. Experience holiday in a bottle as sweet notes of water-melon, melon and mango whisk you off to a distant, sun-kissed land. Bottle made of 100% recycled (excluding cap, spout and sleeve) and recyclable (excl. sleeve) plastic. Lenor Outdoorable was developed together with consumers to recreate the outdoor freshness and it keeps releasing freshness when fabrics are just dried, stored in the cupboard and even when you’re moving.

Fabric Conditioner that lets you experience the freshness of drying outside, even when drying inside 100% recycled plastic bottle (excl. cap, spout and sleeve) and recyclable (excl. sleeve) Your favourite fabric conditioner solar, fruity, spontaneous. Experience holiday in a bottle as sweet notes of water-melon, melon and mango whisk you off to a distant, sun-kissed land Protects from fading, bobbling and stretching in the wash

Pack size: 770ML

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

770ml ℮