We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

England Shirt Shaped Cake

No ratings yetWrite a review
England Shirt Shaped Cake
£13.00
£13.00/each

Product Description

  • England classic shirt - Sponge with a layer of raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and finished with edible decorations.
  • Produced under license by Finsbury Food Group Ltd.
  • Manufactured under license by Finsbury Food Group. Made in 2022.
  • © The Football Association Ltd 2022.
  • Nut free
  • With cut-out coasters on base of pack
  • England official merchandise
  • H.V.O. free
  • Hand decorated
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Raspberry Concentrate, Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Rapeseed Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Egg White, Spirulina Concentrate, Flavouring, Sweet Filling 9%, Raspberry Jam 6%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For best before see top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
  • If necessary please get an adult to help you cut out your coasters

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 20 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard.
  • Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.
  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.

Recycling info

Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/20th (51g)
Energy1700kJ864kJ
-404kcal205kcal
Fat13g6.6g
of which saturates3.3g1.7g
Carbohydrate69g35g
of which sugars52g26g
Protein2.0g1.0g
Salt0.32g0.16g

Safety information

WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard. Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors. Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.

View all Birthday & Celebration Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here