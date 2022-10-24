We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Caramelised Onion Hand Cooked Vegetable Crisps 125G

Tesco Finest Caramelised Onion Hand Cooked Vegetable Crisps 125G
£1.80
£1.44/100g

1/5 of a pack

Energy
536kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2145kJ / 517kcal

Product Description

  • Caramelised onion flavour parsnip, beetroot and carrot crisps.
  HAND COOKED VEGETABLE CRISPS LIMITED EDITION *Our experts work closely with farmers to select the variety of vegetables that gives just the right crunch. Each vegetable is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (58%) [Parsnip, Beetroot, Carrot], Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Onion Powder, Salt, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Balsamic Vinegar Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Spices, Flavourings.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (25g)
Energy2145kJ / 517kcal536kJ / 129kcal
Fat34.9g8.7g
Saturates3.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate38.9g9.7g
Sugars26.9g6.7g
Fibre12.4g3.1g
Protein5.5g1.4g
Salt1.12g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
A tasty change from regular potato crisps

4 stars

Very tasty.

