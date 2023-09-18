We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Skinny Whip Toffee Bars 5X20g

Skinny Whip Toffee Bars 5X20g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Bar
Energy
kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Toffee Flavoured Nougat Bars with Crisped Cereal, Coated in Milk Chocolate
Have You Tried Our Other Ranges?Skinny Chocolate Crunch, Skinny Crunch Light, Skinny Dream
Guilt freeHigh in FibreLess than 80 caloriesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 100G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Water, Crisped Cereal (8%) [Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Caramel Pieces (1%) [Sugar, Skimmed Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Fondant (Sugar, Glucose Syrup), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Salt), Egg Albumen, Natural Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Cellulose)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

