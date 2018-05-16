Soreen Cherry Jellies Mini Loaves 5X30g

Per 30g loaf:
- Energy
- 400kJ
-
- 94kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1332kJ
Product Description
- 5 individually wrapped cherry flavoured lunchbox loaves
- We Aim to be Greener
- We're on a Mission to be Greener!
- We are working hard to make our packaging more sustainable. Find out what we are doing to be more green at www.soreen.com/sustainability
- Trick-or-treaters
- If you're looking for a spooktacular treat to add to your Halloween festivities, give me a try! I'm a cherry jellies mini loaf ideal for a cherry-fying lunchbox treat!
- More squidgy power!
- Look out for our delicious Strawberry Lunchbox Loaves! Find us in the bakery aisle.
- Deliciously spooky
- No Crumbs
- Individually Wrapped
- Source of fibre
- Low in saturated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 150G
- Source of fibre
- Low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Cherry Nuggets (7%) (Sugar, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Maize Starch, Concentrated Sour Cherry Juice (3.5%), Cherry Paste (3%) (Glucose Fructose Syrup, Cherries, Anthocyanin (E163), Natural Flavouring), Malted Barley Flour, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid (E330), Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Yeast
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me within 2 days of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy me
- Nibble me daintily or eat me all in one go - I'm delicious on my own, there's no need to add butter.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Name and address
UK: Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
Soreen,
Manchester,
M17 1PP.
EU: Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
Henry Street,
Return to
- Squidgy enough for you?
- I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- - Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
- - Call us free on 0800 515739
- - Or write to us at
- UK: Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
- Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
- EU: Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
- Henry Street,
- Limerick,
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Loaf
|Energy
|1332kJ
|400kJ
|-
|314kcal
|94kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|64.3g
|19.3g
|of which sugars
|21.2g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|8.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.17g
