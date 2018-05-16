We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Soreen Cherry Jellies Mini Loaves 5X30g

Soreen Cherry Jellies Mini Loaves 5X30g
£1.25
£0.83/100g

Per 30g loaf:

Energy
400kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1332kJ

Product Description

  • 5 individually wrapped cherry flavoured lunchbox loaves
  • We Aim to be Greener
  • We're on a Mission to be Greener!
  • We are working hard to make our packaging more sustainable. Find out what we are doing to be more green at www.soreen.com/sustainability
  • Trick-or-treaters
  • If you're looking for a spooktacular treat to add to your Halloween festivities, give me a try! I'm a cherry jellies mini loaf ideal for a cherry-fying lunchbox treat!
  • More squidgy power!
  • Look out for our delicious Strawberry Lunchbox Loaves! Find us in the bakery aisle.
  • Deliciously spooky
  • No Crumbs
  • Individually Wrapped
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Cherry Nuggets (7%) (Sugar, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Maize Starch, Concentrated Sour Cherry Juice (3.5%), Cherry Paste (3%) (Glucose Fructose Syrup, Cherries, Anthocyanin (E163), Natural Flavouring), Malted Barley Flour, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid (E330), Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

I like cool, dry places best. Eat me within 2 days of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to enjoy me
  • Nibble me daintily or eat me all in one go - I'm delicious on my own, there's no need to add butter.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.
  • EU: Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Henry Street,

Return to

  • Squidgy enough for you?
  • I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • - Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
  • - Call us free on 0800 515739
  • - Or write to us at
  • UK: Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.
  • EU: Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Henry Street,
  • Limerick,

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Loaf
Energy1332kJ400kJ
-314kcal94kcal
Fat1.9g0.6g
of which saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate64.3g19.3g
of which sugars21.2g6.4g
Fibre3.5g1.1g
Protein8.5g2.6g
Salt0.57g0.17g
