YANKEE CHERRY BLOSSOM CANDLE 623G

This Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candle is an ideal size to fill spaces big and small with inviting, true-to-life fragrance. Lasting up to 150 hours, the large candle provides a long burn to add a pleasant aroma to dinner parties, lazy saturdays and a season's worth of little moments. The natural-fibre wick is straightened and centred by hand to ensure the best quality burn. Thanks to a combination of carefully crafted scents made using quality ingredients from around the world and premium waxes, this large Yankee Candle creates a beautiful atmosphere. Box Contains: 1 x Large Jar Candle

The Yankee Candle® brand helps create that special ambiance for savouring moments and making memories together. Our in-house fragrance experts have found new and innovative ways for your consumers to do just that. They have explored key trends to bring you relevant offerings that your consumers will be looking for — including candle innovations, a new diffuser, and an inspiring new fragrance collection.

An enchanting armful of spring’s freshest blooms that turns any room pink and happy Authentic ingredients and premium wax deliver clean, consistent, room-filling aroma Neutral, minimalistic design complements your home décor Scented wax melts are easy to sample and mix to create your own custom ambiance 100% natural fibre cotton wick straightened and centred for a clean, even burn

Pack size: 623G

Produce of

Made in Czech Republic