Product Description
- Kings Wagyu Beef Jerky 45g
- Kings Elite Snacks
- "Strips of Beef Jerky Manufactured in York using British and Australian Beef."
- Wagyu beef is often quoted as the planet's best beef due to it's high marbling score, which delivers extra tenderness and flavour when eating. This means that Kings wagyu is fattier and stickier than our usual meat snacks, however packs more flavour!
- Extra tender - extra oils from high levels of marbling
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- The world's most marbled beef
- Marinated cooked strips of wagyu beef jerky
- 100% tender
- 100% succulent
- Superme protein
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Beef (167g of Raw Beef per 100g of Finished Product), Sugar, Salt, Spices, Herbs, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened consume within 24 hours.
Warnings
- The oxygen absorber sachet in this pack is not for consumption.
Name and address
- Kings Elite Snacks,
- New World Foods (Europe) Ltd.,
- Oakland Farms,
- Church Lane,
- Moor Monkton,
- York,
Return to
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1563kJ/374kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|of which saturates
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|22.5g
|of which sugar
|22.2g
|Fibre
|<0.6g
|Protein
|27.0g
|Salt
|2.85g
Safety information
