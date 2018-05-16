Product Description
- Pasqua 11 Minutes Rose Wine 750Ml
- Sustainable Winery
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Pasqua
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Carlo Olivari
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Corvina, Trebbiano, Carménère
Vinification Details
- "Fermentation is carried out through the addition of selected yeasts at a controlled temperature between 13° and 16° C. During fermentation, the condition of the yeasts in the wine as well as the development of the entire metabolic process are monitored daily. Once alcoholic fermentation is concluded, the wine remains in contact with the lees for about 3-4 months."
History
- "11 Minutes is a success story for Pasqua. Since its launch in 2017, the project has been very well received globally and the brand has been growing impressively ever since.The name 11 MINUTES refers to the duration of the skin contact, the pressing of the grapes: the full load of grapes is very softly pressed. In this optimal length of time we extract the most noble qualities of the grapes and obtain the delicate pale salmon colour that characterize this wine."
Regional Information
- IGT Veneto. Produced near Verona.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine Spa.,
- Verona,
- Italia.
Importer address
- Berkmann Wine Cellars,
- EC1M 4EH,
- UK.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
