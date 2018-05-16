We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Pasqua 11 Minutes Rose Wine 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Pasqua 11 Minutes Rose Wine 750Ml
£14.00
£14.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pasqua 11 Minutes Rose Wine 750Ml
  • Sustainable Winery
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Pasqua

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Carlo Olivari

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Corvina, Trebbiano, Carménère

Vinification Details

  • "Fermentation is carried out through the addition of selected yeasts at a controlled temperature between 13° and 16° C. During fermentation, the condition of the yeasts in the wine as well as the development of the entire metabolic process are monitored daily. Once alcoholic fermentation is concluded, the wine remains in contact with the lees for about 3-4 months."

History

  • "11 Minutes is a success story for Pasqua. Since its launch in 2017, the project has been very well received globally and the brand has been growing impressively ever since.The name 11 MINUTES refers to the duration of the skin contact, the pressing of the grapes: the full load of grapes is very softly pressed. In this optimal length of time we extract the most noble qualities of the grapes and obtain the delicate pale salmon colour that characterize this wine."

Regional Information

  • IGT Veneto. Produced near Verona.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine Spa.,
  • Verona,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • Berkmann Wine Cellars,
  • EC1M 4EH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Berkmann Wine Cellars,
  • EC1M 4EH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

View all Rose Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here