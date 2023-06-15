Dove Gradual Tanning Lotion Medium To Dark 200Ml

Product summary: Want a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow that suits your unique skin? Discover Dove Summer Revived Self Tanning Body Lotion, a medium to dark tanning lotion for healthy-looking, glowing skin and a year-round confidence boost. Why it works: Dove Summer Revived gradual tanning lotion works like your daily moisturiser, for a dose of hydration plus a buildable self tan that you control. Formulated with 100% naturally derived DHA, this tanning lotion gives you up to 72 hours of moisturisation, with a natural-looking glow. Benefits: This gradual tanning lotion leaves your skin looking radiant and nourished in one step. Ideal for everyday self tan application, this streak-free tanning lotion lets you build your glow over time. Its moisturising properties keep your skin hydrated, while subtly adding colour for a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow. How to use: To keep your self tan streak-free and natural-looking, this tanning lotion is best applied after exfoliating. Massage evenly over clean, dry skin in circular motions, and allow the lotion to fully absorb into your skin. The gradual tanning lotion formula is non-sticky and fast drying, making topping up your self tan quick and simple. Try this: Planning on spending time in the sun? Apply a separate sunscreen product over the top once the tanning lotion has been absorbed and your skin is dry. For soft, glowing skin all year round, reach for this sunshine-in-a-bottle gradual self tan to enjoy a summer glow, whatever the weather.

Dove Summer Revived Self Tanning Body Lotion is a medium to dark tanning lotion for a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow. This gradual tanning lotion lets you control your glow level, and build your self tan over time. A moisturising tanning lotion that slots into your skin care routine, leaving your skin feeling nourished, smooth and moisturised for up to 72 hours. An easy-to-use gradual tanning lotion for a fast-drying, streak-free finish, without mess or stickiness. Unique self tanning lotion formula made with 100% naturally derived DHA. Dermatologically-tested tanning lotion suitable for daily use on all skin types

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Water Glycerin Dihydroxyacetone Isopropyl Palmitate Stearic Acid Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer Water Isohexadecane Polysorbate 60 Sorbitan Isostearate Glycol Stearate Stearamide AMP Dimethicone PEG-100 Stearate Glyceryl stearate Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate Dimethicone Dimethiconol Caprylyl Glycol Phenoxyethanol Fragrance Cetyl Alcohol Citric acid Disodium EDTA Caramel Maltodextrin Hydroxystearic Acid Stearic Acid Palmitic Acid 12-ketostearic acid Arachidic Acid Propylene glycol Water Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder Lactic acid CI 16255 Sodium sulfate Sodium chloride CI 47005 Sodium sulfate Sodium chloride

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

200 ℮