We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mor 2 Tex Mex Pork Pties With Sweet Potato 226G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mor 2 Tex Mex Pork Pties With Sweet Potato 226G
£2.50
£11.07/kg

1 pattie

Energy
839kJ
201kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.30g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 847kJ

Product Description

  • 2 British pork, sweet potato, smoked peppers and black bean patties with jalapeño and seasoning.
  • Our deliciously versatile products triumph on taste and texture with no compromise.
  • The perfect balance of 50% British meat to allow for more plant-based goodness, veggies and grains. So you can enjoy more mouth-watering meals the whole family will love.
  • A zingy mix of British pork, sweet potato & smoked red peppers with our unique Tex Mex style seasoning.
  • This is not just meat it's something better something MOR
  • Half Meat Full Flavour
  • British Pork
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 226G
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Pork (50%), Sweet Potato (10%), Smoked Red Pepper (8%), Black Turtle Beans, Cooked Brown Rice (Water, Brown Rice, Salt), Water, Jalapeño Chilli, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Pea Fibre, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Salt, Dextrose, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Pepper, Maize Starch, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cumin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C at the bottom of the fridge. Once opened, consume within 2 days and within use by date.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the 'use by' date. Defrost fully in the fridge before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preparation
Remove all packaging.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 25-30 mins
Place onto a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Turn occasionally.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British pork

Preparation and Usage

  • Try them with lentils and roasted veg for a healthier meal.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • MOR,
  • 78-88 Cobden Street,
  • Leicester,
  • LE1 2LB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A Commitment to Quality
  • We are committed to bringing you the best quality.
  • Should you not be happy with this product, please contact us:
  • MOR,
  • 78-88 Cobden Street,
  • Leicester,
  • LE1 2LB,
  • UK.
  • info@morfood.co.uk
  • MORFOOD.CO.UK

Net Contents

226g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs cooked Per 100gAs cooked Per 1 pattie (99g)
Energy847kJ839kJ
-203kcal201kcal
Fat12.4g12.3g
of which saturates4.5g4.4g
Carbohydrate10.1g10.0g
of which sugars2.4g2.4g
Fibre3.4g3.4g
Protein11.1g11.0g
Salt1.32g1.30g
Pack contains 2 servings--
View all Burgers, Meatballs & BBQ Meat

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here