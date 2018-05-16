We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Angelica Zapata Malbec 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Angelica Zapata Malbec 75Cl
£28.00
£28.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Wine
  • Angelica Zapata married Domingo Catena in 1934. Together, they gave birth to the Catena Zapata winemaking tradition. She was the descendant of a traditional family in eastern Mendoza. He was the first son of Nicola Catena, an Italian immigrant who founded a successful family winery at the end of the 19th century. Angelica, an educator by profession, had four children. The oldest, Nicolas Catena Zapata, took over the family winery. Angelica Zapata passed away in 1959. This wine is dedicated to her constant pursuit of perfection in everything she did.
  • May contains Natural Sediments.
  • Unfiltered
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Esmeralda S.A.

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Alejandro Vigil

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • This wine goes through an extensive cold maceration at less than 50oF (10oC) to extract aromas. The juice is then fermented for 18 days with a post fermentation maceration of 28-30 days. Wild Yeasts. 24 months in French Oak barrel. Barrel selection varies depending on vineyard and vintage.

History

  • Angelica Zapata married Domingo Catena in 1934. Together, they gave birth to the Catena Zapata winemaking tradition. She was the descendant of a traditional family in eastern Mendoza. He was the first son of Nicola Catena, an Italian immigrant who founded a successful family winery at the end of the 19th century.

Regional Information

  • Angélica Vineyard, Lunlunta 3116 ft, Alluvial origin. Loamy clay in the topsoil with rounded rocks on the bottom.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 8 years

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Name and address

  • Estate Grown and Bottled by:
  • Catena Zapata,
  • B-73235.

Importer address

  • W9061,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here