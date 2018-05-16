Angelica Zapata Malbec 75Cl

Product Description
- Red Wine
- Angelica Zapata married Domingo Catena in 1934. Together, they gave birth to the Catena Zapata winemaking tradition. She was the descendant of a traditional family in eastern Mendoza. He was the first son of Nicola Catena, an Italian immigrant who founded a successful family winery at the end of the 19th century. Angelica, an educator by profession, had four children. The oldest, Nicolas Catena Zapata, took over the family winery. Angelica Zapata passed away in 1959. This wine is dedicated to her constant pursuit of perfection in everything she did.
- May contains Natural Sediments.
- Unfiltered
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Bodegas Esmeralda S.A.
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Alejandro Vigil
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
- This wine goes through an extensive cold maceration at less than 50oF (10oC) to extract aromas. The juice is then fermented for 18 days with a post fermentation maceration of 28-30 days. Wild Yeasts. 24 months in French Oak barrel. Barrel selection varies depending on vineyard and vintage.
History
Regional Information
- Angélica Vineyard, Lunlunta 3116 ft, Alluvial origin. Loamy clay in the topsoil with rounded rocks on the bottom.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 8 years
Produce of
Product of Argentina
Name and address
- Estate Grown and Bottled by:
- Catena Zapata,
- B-73235.
Importer address
- W9061,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Return to
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
