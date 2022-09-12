Pizza Express Pollo Pesto Chicken 650g
Per 1/2 Pack
- Energy
- 2146kJ
-
- 511kcal
- 26%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.1g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.8g
- 39%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.8g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.62g
- 27%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 704kJ
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a sauce made with cheese, basil & pine kernels, with cooked chicken, red onion and mushrooms.
- Ideal for sharing
- Chicken, red onion, mushroom and Regato cheese with a creamy basil pesto and penne pasta
- Pack size: 650G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Whole Milk, Cooked Chicken Breast (16%) (Chicken Breast, Corn Starch), Red Onion, Butter (Milk), Mushroom, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Regato Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Spinach, Onion, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pine Kernels, Thickener (Pectin), Garlic Purée
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Electric 200°C 35 mins
Fan 180°C 30 mins
Gas mark 6 35 mins
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Cook it the Pizzaexpress Way
1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
3. Stir product.
4. Place onto a baking tray, in the middle of the oven.
5. Cook for the given time.
6. Rest for 2 minutes and stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Pizza Express,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- EU Registered Address:
- 38 Main Street,
- Swords,
Net Contents
650g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions Per 1/2 of a pack (305g**)
|% reference intake*
|reference intake*
|Energy
|704kJ
|2146kJ
|26%
|8400kJ/
|-
|167kcal
|511kcal
|26%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|18.1g
|26%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|2.6g
|7.8g
|39%
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|17.8g
|54.1g
|of which Sugars
|1.9g
|5.8g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.2g
|Protein
|10.2g
|31.1g
|Salt
|0.53g
|1.62g
|27%
|6g
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 650g typically weighs 610g
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
