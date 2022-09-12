We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizza Express Pollo Pesto Chicken 650g

£6.00
£0.92/100g

Per 1/2 Pack

Energy
2146kJ
511kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
18.1g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.62g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 704kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a sauce made with cheese, basil & pine kernels, with cooked chicken, red onion and mushrooms.
  • Ideal for sharing
  • Chicken, red onion, mushroom and Regato cheese with a creamy basil pesto and penne pasta
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Whole Milk, Cooked Chicken Breast (16%) (Chicken Breast, Corn Starch), Red Onion, Butter (Milk), Mushroom, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Regato Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Spinach, Onion, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pine Kernels, Thickener (Pectin), Garlic Purée

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Electric 200°C 35 mins
Fan 180°C 30 mins
Gas mark 6 35 mins
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Cook it the Pizzaexpress Way
1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
3. Stir product.
4. Place onto a baking tray, in the middle of the oven.
5. Cook for the given time.
6. Rest for 2 minutes and stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Pizza Express,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on this Pollo Pesto Pasta dish so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • Pizza Express,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • EU Registered Address:
  • 38 Main Street,
  • Swords,

Net Contents

650g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions Per 1/2 of a pack (305g**)% reference intake*reference intake*
Energy704kJ2146kJ26%8400kJ/
-167kcal511kcal26%2000kcal
Fat6.0g18.1g26%70g
of which Saturates2.6g7.8g39%20g
Carbohydrates17.8g54.1g
of which Sugars1.9g5.8g6%90g
Fibre1.1g3.2g
Protein10.2g31.1g
Salt0.53g1.62g27%6g
Contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**When cooked according to instructions 650g typically weighs 610g----

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

