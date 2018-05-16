Tesco 2 Lemon Parsley Butterflied Sea Bass Fillets 255G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 850kJ
-
- 203kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.3g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 752kJ / 180kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on, butterflied sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) defrosted fillets, with lemon zest and parsley.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Garnished with lemon and parsley, perfect for stuffing
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sea Bass (Fish) (99%), Lemon Zest, Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven bake. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-17 mins Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 10 mins Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat, turning halfway through. Size and thickness of fish may vary, cooking times are a guide only.
Produce of
Made using sea bass farmed in Turkey.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
255g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (113g**)
|Energy
|752kJ / 180kcal
|850kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|22.0g
|24.9g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.18g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1867mg
|2110mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven baked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven baked according to instructions 255g typically weighs 225g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
