Tesco Finest Teriyaki Scottish Salmon Fillets 290G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1216kJ
-
- 292kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.3g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.1g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.05g
- 18%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with chilli and coriander and a sachet of teriyaki glaze.
- Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Topped with a sprinkle of fresh coriander and chilli, paired with a sweet and sticky teriyaki glaze. RESPONSIBLY SOURCED
- Pack size: 290G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (74%), Teriyaki Glaze [Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Ethanol, Sugar), Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée], Red Chilli, Coriander.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer packaging and film lid and place the sachet to one side. Place the foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and pour the contents of the sachet evenly over the salmon. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
290g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (129g**)
|Energy
|939kJ / 225kcal
|1216kJ / 292kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|18.3g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|17.0g
|22.1g
|Salt
|0.81g
|1.05g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|750mg
|971mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 290g typically weighs 259g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
