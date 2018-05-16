New
Tesco Finest Chocolate And Salted Caramel Cake
1/10 of a cake
- Energy
- 1184kJ
-
- 283kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.5g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.5g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 22.4g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.39g
- 7%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1794kJ / 429kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge filled and topped with salted caramel buttercream, decorated with salted caramel sauce and dark chocolate and caramel flavour curls.
- Soft chocolate sponge with a rich sea salted caramel buttercream filling. Hand finished with a scattering of caramel flavour curls and drizzled salted caramel sauce to be the perfect combination for the perfect indulgent treat.
- Soft chocolate sponge with a sumptuous salted caramel, for the perfect melt in your mouth chocolate treat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Buttercream (34%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Condensed Whole Milk, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Salted Caramel Sauce (2%) [Sugar, Condensed Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Fructose, Butter (Milk), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)], Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate Curls [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Cornflour, Caramel Flavour Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Butteroil (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cocoa Mass, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Collar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a cake (66g)
|Energy
|1794kJ / 429kcal
|1184kJ / 283kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|53.0g
|35.0g
|Sugars
|34.0g
|22.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.39g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
