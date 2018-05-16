We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fentimans Lemon & Pink Ginger Drink 4X250ml

Fentimans Lemon & Pink Ginger Drink 4X250ml
Product Description

  • Lemon & Pink Ginger. Still drink made with spring water and added calcium, zinc and vitamin B6. No added sugar, artificial sweeteners or preservatives.
  • WestRock
  • www.westrock.com
  • Supports Digestion & Metabolism*
  • * Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • * Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • * Zinc contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism.
  • Cluster-Pak®
  • Patent Rights Reserved
  • Made with spring water
  • No Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • With Added Calcium, Zinc & Vitamin B6
  • Botanically Brewed Exquisitely Crafted
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ML
  • Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Zinc contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Pear Juice from Concentrate (32%), Calcium Gluconate, Natural Flavourings, Clarified Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1%), Citric Acid, Fermented Ginger Root Extract, Citrus Pectin, Green Tea Extract, Colouring: Anthocyanins, Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin B6, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides

Storage

Best before: see neck of bottle

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled for:
  • Fentimans Ltd.,
  • Fearless House,
  • Hexham,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE46 4TU,

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml250ml%RI**
Energy:78kJ / 19kcal
Fat:0g
of which Saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:3.9g
of which Sugars:3.9g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g
Calcium:120mg15%
Vitamin B6:0.225mg16%
Zinc:1.5mg15%
**RI = reference intake of an average adult---
