Wakati Oil Infused Cream 250ml For more information on the brand or the partnership, visit www.wakatihair.com

Wakati, meaning "time" in Swahili, represents a respect for where your hair has been and an optimism for all the places you want it to go. The Wakati Oil-Infused Cream seals in the right touch of moisture for slip and added shine. Your hair is left smooth, nourished and ready for any style. Time to show off healthy-looking hair.

The Wakati brand design & business plan was co-developed with Florida A&M University business students.

Seals in Moisture for Slip and Added Shine For natural hair SLS/SLES Sulfate-Free

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Dimethicone, Bis-Hydroxy/Methoxy Amodimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Ceteareth-20, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Parfum, Polyquaternium-37, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer, Methylpropanediol, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Oil, Phenylpropanol, Propanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Caramel

Produce of

Made in USA of US & Imported Ingredients

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage