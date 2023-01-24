Sourz Watermelon Sweet & Sour Liqueur 70Cl
Product Description
- Liqueur
- Sourz Watermelon is perfect for slushies and spritz! Why not see for yourself and try the recipes below...
- Watermelon Slushie
- Ingredients:
- · Ice
- · 50ml watermelon Sourz
- · 25ml white rum
- · 25ml lime juice
- · 25ml sugar syrup
- Method:
- 1. Add ice to blender
- 2. Mix ingredients together in blender
- 3. Blend
- 4. Optional: garnish with watermelon slice
- Watermelon Spritz
- Ingredients:
- · 50ml Watermelon Sourz
- · 15 ml Aperol
- · 75ml prosecco
- · 75ml lemonade
- Method:
- 1. Mix ingredients together in glass
- 2. Stir
- 3. Optional: add ice & garnish with watermelon slice and mint sprig
- The Original
- Sweet & Sour Liqueur
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
15% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
- Springburn Bond,
- Carlisle Street,
- Glasgow,
- G21 1EQ
- Scotland,
Return to
- UK.
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving:
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|199kJ/48kcal
|795kJ/190kcal
|Serving Size: 25ml
|-
|-
