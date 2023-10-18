We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Comfort Ult/C Tropical French Connection 58 Washes 870Ml

We know you love your clothes. We love clothes too, and we want to help you to care for them. That's why we've developed Comfort Ultimate Care Tropical Lily Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner which protects your clothes against damage. Our Ultimate Care fabric conditioner features revolutionary Pro-Fibre Technology which penetrates deep down between the fibres of your clothes and helps protect them from damage caused by washing while giving them long-lasting fragrance and softness. It helps to protect fibres, lock in colours and retain shape in the clothes you love. As well as protecting your clothes, this fabric softener features the long-lasting honeyed, floral fragrance of Tropical Lily that will leave your clothes smelling gorgeous long after each wash. Use with Surf Tropical Lily Detergent for ultimate long-lasting tropical fragrance. Comfort Ultimate Care Fabric Conditioner is also kind to our planet. With a bottle made of 100% recycled plastic* and an ultra-concentrated formula, you can use a smaller dose whilst saving 34% more plastic** with smaller bottles. How to use: Pour a 15 ml dose straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Choose the right wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric conditioner during the final rinse cycle. Add Comfort to your wash to help protect your clothes and leave you feeling great inside and outside every day. Comfort is the original fabric conditioner in the UK and has been caring for clothes for over 50 years. Together, we can help protect the clothes you love #LongLiveClothes. *excluding cap and spout **compared with other Comfort conditioner bottles
Comfort Ultimate Care Tropical Lily Ultra-concentrated Fabric Conditioner features Pro-Fibre Technology which protects your clothes from damage and gives them long-lasting fragrance and softnessOur revolutionary Pro-Fibre Technology penetrates deep down between the fibres of your clothes to protect them against damage caused by washing including shape loss, colour fading and bobblingFeaturing the scent of Tropical Lily, this fabric conditioner will give your clothes long-lasting floral fragrance. Use with Surf Tropical Lily Detergent for the ultimate Tropical Lily experienceComfort Ultimate Care keeps your clothes looking as good as new and helps to retain shape in your clothesThe bottle for this Comfort Ultimate Care fabric softener is made of 100% recycled plastic*The ultra-concentrated formulation of this fabric conditioner provides all-day odour defence for your clothes meaning you only need a small dose to protect your clothes and get wonderful fragrance
15-30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

United Kingdom

870 ℮

