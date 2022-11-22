We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Sea Salt & Chilli Crackers 160G

Tesco Free From Sea Salt & Chilli Crackers 160G

4.7(3)
£1.65

£1.03/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cracker
Energy
107kJ
25kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

high

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1873kJ / 446kcal

Gluten free crackers made with oat, rice and maize flour, with chilli and sea salt.
Gluten free crackers with sea salt and chilli for a gentle warming heat. A perfect partner for cheese.
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Gluten Free Oat Flakes, Cornflour, Brown Rice Syrup, Sea Salt, Chilli Flakes, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Net Contents

160g e

