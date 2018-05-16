Tesco Char Siu Paste 200G

1/4 of a jar (50g)
Product Description
- East Asian inspired paste with soy sauce, toasted sesame oil and red chillies.
- Sweet & sticky A BBQ style paste with soy sauce and sesame oil, perfect as a marinade
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Soy Sauce (22%) [Water, Sugar, Soya Bean, Sea Salt, Wheat, Rice], Demerara Sugar, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rice Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Toasted Sesame Oil, Red Chilli, Salt, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Char Siu Pork
Cooking time: 35-40 minutes.
Method: Oven.
Ingredients: 500g Pork fillet, 1 jar of Tesco Char Siu Paste.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°c/Fan170°C/Gas 5.
2. Place the pork fillet onto a baking tray.
3. Pour the paste over the pork fillet, ensuring it is fully covered.
4. Place in the pre-heated oven for 35-40 mins until the pork is fully cooked.
5. Remove from the oven and thinly slice.
To Serve: Serve with long grain rice or egg noodles and pak choi.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|434kJ / 103kcal
|217kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|22.2g
|11.1g
|Sugars
|16.4g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.14g
|0.57g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
