Fairy Fresh In-Wash Scent Booster 320g

Add Fairy in-wash scent booster to your laundry for mild freshness that lasts and lasts. From the brand voted #1 for sensitive skin (Online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio was voted most often as the #1 detergent & fabric softener for sensitive skin), this scent booster is dermatologically tested & endorsed by the Skin Health Alliance. Designed to work in perfect harmony with Fairy PODS® and Fairy fabric softener – Fairy dream team for sensitive skin. Fairy in-wash scent booster comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK.

In-wash scent booster for mild freshness that lasts From the brand voted #1 for sensitive skin (online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio was voted most often as the #1 detergent & fabric softener for sensitive skin.) Dermatologically tested in-wash scent booster Fairy Beads fresh cardboard with 0% Dyes Try Fairy dream team for Sensitive Skin Can be added to every load with all types of fabrics

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Perfumes

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage