Tesco 8 Turkey Sausages 454G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 704kJ / 167kcal
Product Description
- 8 Turkey sausages with a herb seasoning.
- BRITISH TURKEY Seasoned with herbs for extra flavour
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (72%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Spices, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Herbs, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Filled into UK & non-UK natural beef collagen casings
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Time: 16-18 mins Temperature: Medium Place under a pre-heated grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 12-15 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Fry for 12-15 minutes over a moderate heat, turning frequently. Drain well before serving.
Produce of
Made using British turkey.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
454g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (100g**)
|Energy
|704kJ / 167kcal
|704kJ / 167kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|19.4g
|19.4g
|Salt
|1.08g
|1.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 400g.
|-
|-
Safety information
