Tesco 8 Turkey Sausages 454G

Tesco 8 Turkey Sausages 454G
£3.00
£6.61/kg

2 sausages

Energy
704kJ
167kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.08g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 704kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Turkey sausages with a herb seasoning.
  • BRITISH TURKEY Seasoned with herbs for extra flavour
  • Pack size: 454G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (72%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Spices, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Herbs, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Filled into UK & non-UK natural beef collagen casings

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Time: 16-18 mins Temperature: Medium Place under a pre-heated grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 12-15 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Fry for 12-15 minutes over a moderate heat, turning frequently. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Made using British turkey.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (100g**)
Energy704kJ / 167kcal704kJ / 167kcal
Fat5.6g5.6g
Saturates1.8g1.8g
Carbohydrate9.6g9.6g
Sugars0.9g0.9g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein19.4g19.4g
Salt1.08g1.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 400g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

