Macusave Food Supplement 90 Pack

Macusave Food Supplement 90 Pack

Lutein, meso-zeaxanthin, zeaxanthin food supplement, 30 capsules.
The Formulation Supported by ResearchLuteinMeso-ZeaxanthinZeaxanthinAs we grow older our eye health comes under increasing pressure and in particular the macula, the most delicate part of the retina, can become damaged.The macula pigment comprises of three carotenoids, lutein, meso-zeaxanthin and zeaxanthin.Lutein and zeaxanthin are present in some foods including leafy green, vegetables, peppers and fruits such as tangerines and oranges.Meso-zeaxanthin, arguably the most powerful antioxidant of the three carotenoids is not generally found in our everyday diet. In the event of a deficiency it may be advantageous to use supplementation.The macula is responsible for the clarity of central visionFloraGLO® Lutein is the most clinically researched Lutein brand worldwide with over 90 human clinical trials published. Clinically proven to show bioavailability of FloraGLO® Lutein is similar to that obtained from foods that naturally contain these nutrients.Optisharp® natural zeaxanthin is a supplement ingredient for eye health that's naturally-sourced from marigold flowers.
FloraGLO® is a registered trademark of Kemin Industries, Inc.Optisharp® Natural is a trademark of DSM.Macu-Save® is a registered trademark of Zeon Healthcare Ltd.
Suitable for diabeticsGluten freeYeast freeLactose freeNo artificial preservativesNo artificial sweeteners

Ingredients

Soya Oil, Capsule Shell (Bovine Gelatin, Humectant: Glycerol, Water, Colour: Iron Oxides), Meso-Zeaxanthin, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins

Allergy Information

Allergens listed in bold.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Preparation and Usage

Directions for UseTake one soft gel capsule with water and food every day.

Additives

Free From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial SweetenersFree From Yeast

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

