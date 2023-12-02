Macusave Food Supplement 90 Pack

Lutein, meso-zeaxanthin, zeaxanthin food supplement, 30 capsules.

The Formulation Supported by Research Lutein Meso-Zeaxanthin Zeaxanthin As we grow older our eye health comes under increasing pressure and in particular the macula, the most delicate part of the retina, can become damaged. The macula pigment comprises of three carotenoids, lutein, meso-zeaxanthin and zeaxanthin. Lutein and zeaxanthin are present in some foods including leafy green, vegetables, peppers and fruits such as tangerines and oranges. Meso-zeaxanthin, arguably the most powerful antioxidant of the three carotenoids is not generally found in our everyday diet. In the event of a deficiency it may be advantageous to use supplementation. The macula is responsible for the clarity of central vision FloraGLO® Lutein is the most clinically researched Lutein brand worldwide with over 90 human clinical trials published. Clinically proven to show bioavailability of FloraGLO® Lutein is similar to that obtained from foods that naturally contain these nutrients. Optisharp® natural zeaxanthin is a supplement ingredient for eye health that's naturally-sourced from marigold flowers.

FloraGLO® is a registered trademark of Kemin Industries, Inc. Optisharp® Natural is a trademark of DSM. Macu-Save® is a registered trademark of Zeon Healthcare Ltd.

Suitable for diabetics Gluten free Yeast free Lactose free No artificial preservatives No artificial sweeteners

Ingredients

Soya Oil, Capsule Shell (Bovine Gelatin, Humectant: Glycerol, Water, Colour: Iron Oxides), Meso-Zeaxanthin, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins

Allergy Information

Allergens listed in bold.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use Take one soft gel capsule with water and food every day.

