We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Summer Fruits Still Flavoured Water 1L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Summer Fruits Still Flavoured Water 1L
£0.65
£0.06/100ml

One glass

Energy
5kJ
1kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar strawberry, raspberry and cranberry flavoured still spring water with sweeteners.
  • Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and squashes for more than 25 years. We take filtered spring water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SPRING WATER Specially blended for a sweet, rounded taste
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Flavourings.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy2kJ / <1kcal5kJ / 1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.1g<0.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.02g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Flavoured Water - Still Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here