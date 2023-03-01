We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Sanatogen A-Z Complete Multivitamins 30 Tablets
image 1 of Sanatogen A-Z Complete Multivitamins 30 Tabletsimage 2 of Sanatogen A-Z Complete Multivitamins 30 Tabletsimage 3 of Sanatogen A-Z Complete Multivitamins 30 Tabletsimage 4 of Sanatogen A-Z Complete Multivitamins 30 Tabletsimage 5 of Sanatogen A-Z Complete Multivitamins 30 Tablets

Sanatogen A-Z Complete Multivitamins 30 Tablets

4.6(58)
Write a review

£5.80

£0.19/each

Vegetarian

SANATOGEN A-Z COMPLETE M/VITS 30 TABLETS For more information visit: www.sanatogen.co.uk
Sanatogen® A-Z complete multivitamin is a source of 23 essential vitamins and minerals, including antioxidants, specially designed to help maintain long-term health and wellbeing when taken daily.Sanatogen® A-Z complete multivitamin daily supplement helps to ensure that adults with busy lifestyles are getting all the nutrients they need for:getting all the nutrients they need for:Immunity^1Vitamins A, C, D, Iron & Zinc help support your immune system, your body's natural defenderEnergy Release^2Vitamins B2 & B12 help your body release stored energy & help reduce tiredness & fatigueBones & Teeth^3Vitamin D & Calcium help to maintain healthy bones & teethHeart^4Vitamin B1 contributes to the normal function of your heartBlood^5Folic Acid contributes to normal blood formationSkin & Vision^6Vitamins A, B2 & Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal skin & visionAntioxidant^7Vitamins C, E & Copper are antioxidants that contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
Nutrition rooted in science, built on quality.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C110676, www.fsc.orgSanatogen is a Registered Trade Mark.
23 Essential vitamins & mineralsOne a Day - Food SupplementFree from Common Allergens & GMOsSuitable for Vegetarians
Vitamins A, C, D, Iron & Zinc help support your immune system, your body's natural defenderVitamins B2 & B12 help your body release stored energy & help reduce tiredness & fatigueVitamin D & Calcium help to maintain healthy bones & teethVitamin B1 contributes to the normal function of your heartFolic Acid contributes to normal blood formationVitamins A, B2 & Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal skin & visionVitamins C, E & Copper are antioxidants that contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Ingredients

Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Oxide, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Silicon Dioxide, Talc, Calcium Pantothenate, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Colour (Iron Oxide), Manganese Sulphate, Stearic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K (Phytomenadione), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Net Contents

30 x Complete Multivitamin

Preparation and Usage

How to take Sanatogen® A-Z Complete MultivitaminAdults and children over 12 years: take 1 tablet a day with water, preferably after food.

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Lower age limit

12 Years

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here