Sanatogen A-Z Complete Multivitamins 30 Tablets

Sanatogen® A-Z complete multivitamin is a source of 23 essential vitamins and minerals, including antioxidants, specially designed to help maintain long-term health and wellbeing when taken daily. Sanatogen® A-Z complete multivitamin daily supplement helps to ensure that adults with busy lifestyles are getting all the nutrients they need for: getting all the nutrients they need for: Immunity ^1Vitamins A, C, D, Iron & Zinc help support your immune system, your body's natural defender Energy Release ^2Vitamins B2 & B12 help your body release stored energy & help reduce tiredness & fatigue Bones & Teeth ^3Vitamin D & Calcium help to maintain healthy bones & teeth Heart ^4Vitamin B1 contributes to the normal function of your heart Blood ^5Folic Acid contributes to normal blood formation Skin & Vision ^6Vitamins A, B2 & Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal skin & vision Antioxidant ^7Vitamins C, E & Copper are antioxidants that contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

23 Essential vitamins & minerals One a Day - Food Supplement Free from Common Allergens & GMOs Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Oxide, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Silicon Dioxide, Talc, Calcium Pantothenate, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Colour (Iron Oxide), Manganese Sulphate, Stearic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K (Phytomenadione), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Net Contents

30 x Complete Multivitamin

Preparation and Usage

How to take Sanatogen® A-Z Complete Multivitamin Adults and children over 12 years: take 1 tablet a day with water, preferably after food.

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Lower age limit

12 Years