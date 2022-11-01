We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 Mini Lamb Koftas 180G

4(1)
Tesco 8 Mini Lamb Koftas 180G
£2.50
£1.39/100g

One kofta

Energy
201kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

high

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1007kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Minced lamb with a mint seasoning and coated in a mint and rosemary glaze.
  • Perfect for sharing with friends and family, our mini lamb koftas packed with the flavours of rosemary and mint.
  • Food Worth Celebrating Lamb koftas seasoned with mint, coated in a mint and rosemary glaze.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (76%), Water, Sugar, Pea Starch, Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Mint, Salt, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Ascorbic Acid), Mint Extract, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Citric Acid, Dried Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spearmint Extract, Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 22 mins For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kofta (20g**)
Energy1007kJ / 241kcal201kJ / 48kcal
Fat14.2g2.8g
Saturates6.8g1.4g
Carbohydrate10.4g2.1g
Sugars8.4g1.7g
Fibre1.7g0.3g
Protein17.1g3.4g
Salt1.78g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 160g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

nice tasting

4 stars

good quality and tasty could have been a little bigger

