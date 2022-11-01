Tesco 8 Mini Lamb Koftas 180G

nice tasting
good quality and tasty could have been a little bigger
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1007kJ / 241kcal
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (76%), Water, Sugar, Pea Starch, Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Mint, Salt, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Ascorbic Acid), Mint Extract, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Citric Acid, Dried Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spearmint Extract, Rosemary Extract.
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 22 mins For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.
Made using British and New Zealand lamb.
8 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
180g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kofta (20g**)
|Energy
|1007kJ / 241kcal
|201kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|8.4g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|17.1g
|3.4g
|Salt
|1.78g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 160g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
