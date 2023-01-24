Gerard Bertrand Cote Des Roses 75Cl
Product Description
- Gerard Bertrand Cote Des Roses 75Cl
- This wine embodies the South of France lifestyle. Fresh and fruity, this Languedoc is ideal at 10°C as an aperitif or with shellfish and subtly spiced dishes.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Gérard Bertrand
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Other
Wine Maker
Gérard Bertrand
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Cinsault
Vinification Details
- The grapes are de-stemmed, cooled down to 8°C and transferred to the press to extract the rosé wine must. The juice is then left to settle according to the precise aromatic profile that is being targeted. The fermentation lasts between 15 and over 30 days, depending on the degree of clarification and the temperature. Finally, after a light fining, the wine is bottled quite early to preserve the fresh, fruity character of the wines.
History
- Cote des Roses celebrates the Mediterranean lifestyle. The Languedoc appellation stretches alongside the Mediterranean coast. The soils vary, mainly with hard limestone and schist, but also gravel transported from the rivers of the Languedoc region. The bottle is original with its base in the shape of a rose, created by a young designer from the Ecole Boulle. A wine to be given in the same way you would offer a bunch of roses!
Regional Information
- The Languedoc appellation stretches alongside the Mediterranean coast.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- GÉRARD BERTRAND,
- À F11100-262.
Return to
- GÉRARD BERTRAND,
- À F11100-262.
Net Contents
75cl
