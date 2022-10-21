Ben & Jerry's Phish Food Non Dairy Ice Cream 465Ml

Yummy!
I thoroughly enjoyed non-dairy Phish Food. It tasted delicious and would never have known it was no -dairy. Highly recommended and would definitely buy this again in the future. It was great for the whole family.
perfect evening treat
This ice cream is absolutely delicious . The ice cream has a rich chocolate base with added texture of marshmallow and caramel swirls aswell as fish shaped chocolate pieces. The ice cream is really creamy despite it being dairy free . It is very Moorish and just sweet enough without being overly sickly . A perfect evening treat without the dairy .
Non-Dairy Phish Food
I have recently had to go diary free due to a lactose intolerance. It's really hard finding a sweet treat you can enjoy quilt free, until I found this! It's creamy and texture and flavour, and to be honest if someone served this to me and said it had diary I would believe them!
Delicious
I tried this ice cream when I had my step-mum round as she is vegan and so doesn't eat dairy. She loved it and so did the rest of us. I would definitely get it again even when I don't need a dairy free option
Mmm.
Well it doesn't taste as good as the regular phish food, and the kids noticed straight away that it was different. If I was vegan then it's a fair replacement, not as good as the real thing unfortunately
Enjoyed
This version of non dairy did not disappoint, it was lovely and i couldn't tell it was dairy free , i particularly found the little swirls of caramel gave it a little lift and the almond milk gave it a nice creamy taste- i will be buying again.
Delicious diary free
This diary free Ben and Jerrys Phish food is amazing, it tastes like the diary version but with the benefit of no diary! Perfect! Myself and my partner have finished it in no time, it is full of flavour!
Soooooo tasty!
Wow I'm so glad I got this last month! It's absolutely delicious I love the caramel swirl and the ice cream is so creamy really good chocolate and soooo tasty!!! Fantastic combination of flavours can't wait to try more!
nice
this was really nice and full of flavour,saying it was non dairy i couldnt tell................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Beautiful
As you would expect from Ben and Jerry this is a very tasty ice cream full of flavour and and lots of little goodies in it that you can enjoy if your on a dairy free diet or not. Chocolate flavours all the way though woth no loss of taste and for me I can now have a treat without having to check every I ingredient its a winner for me