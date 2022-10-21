We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's Phish Food Non Dairy Ice Cream 465Ml

4.8(17)Write a review
£4.50
£0.97/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate non-dairy ice cream with marshmallow swirls (11%), caramel swirls (6%) and chocolatey fish shaped chunks (6%).
  • Chocolate non dairy ice cream with gooey marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls, and chocolatey fish shaped chunks. Our fans asked us to make a vegan version of this rockin’ favorite dessert, and our Flavor Gurus got right to work!
  • Ben and Jerry, and the Vermont-based band, Phish, got together back in 1997 with the plan to co-create a flavour…and hey Phish Food was born! Ever since our fans first tried Phish Food, they’ve been hooked on those seemingly-never-ending gooey marshmallow and caramel swirls. Chocolatey fish after chocolatey fish, it’s a flavor that always deserves an encore. And now it joins our certified vegan lineup to bring a hearty scoop of excitement to our dairy free lovers. It has all the chocolatey, caramel-ey, marshmallow-ey goodness you know and love, all without a lick of dairy. Instead of milk and cream, almond milk takes center stage for a creamy blank canvas that lets the chocolate, marshmallow and caramel shine like the stars they are.
  • Ben & Jerry’s Phish Food Non Dairy ice cream is made with Fairtrade Certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla, with a recyclable tub and lid, so you can feel good about every scoop.
  • If you can't get enough of this Ben & Jerry's non-dairy ice cream, why not try our other vegan ice cream options? We've got Chocolate Fudge Brownie Vegan ice cream, or Cookies on Cookie Dough vegan ice cream, and many more flavours. Give them all a try.
  • Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Phish Food vegan ice cream dessert
  • Chocolate dairy free ice cream with marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls and fish shaped chocolatey chunks
  • Ben & Jerry’s operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • This vegan ice cream includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • This Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Phish Food vegan ice cream dessert is Kosher & Vegan certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this non-dairy ice cream tub
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, glucose syrup, sugar, coconut fat, cocoa powder, ALMOND paste (2.5%), fat-reduced cocoa powder, pea protein, natural flavourings, vanilla extract, emulsifiers (lecithins, SOY lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, pectin, locust bean gum, carrageenan), modified corn starch, molasses, salt, BARLEY malt extract. Cocoa, sugar, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 22% F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Soya

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

465 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1005 kJ854 kJ854 kJ10%
Energy (kcal)240 kcal204 kcal204 kcal10%
Fat (g)11 g9.2 g9.2 g13%
of which saturates (g)7.9 g6.7 g6.7 g34%
Carbohydrate (g)32 g27 g27 g10%
of which sugars (g)21 g18 g18 g20%
Protein (g)2.3 g1.9 g1.9 g4%
Salt (g)0.13 g0.11 g0.11 g2%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 5 portions)----
View all Free From & Vegan Ice Cream

17 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Yummy!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I thoroughly enjoyed non-dairy Phish Food. It tasted delicious and would never have known it was no -dairy. Highly recommended and would definitely buy this again in the future. It was great for the whole family.

perfect evening treat

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This ice cream is absolutely delicious . The ice cream has a rich chocolate base with added texture of marshmallow and caramel swirls aswell as fish shaped chocolate pieces. The ice cream is really creamy despite it being dairy free . It is very Moorish and just sweet enough without being overly sickly . A perfect evening treat without the dairy .

Non-Dairy Phish Food

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I have recently had to go diary free due to a lactose intolerance. It's really hard finding a sweet treat you can enjoy quilt free, until I found this! It's creamy and texture and flavour, and to be honest if someone served this to me and said it had diary I would believe them!

Delicious

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I tried this ice cream when I had my step-mum round as she is vegan and so doesn't eat dairy. She loved it and so did the rest of us. I would definitely get it again even when I don't need a dairy free option

Mmm.

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Well it doesn't taste as good as the regular phish food, and the kids noticed straight away that it was different. If I was vegan then it's a fair replacement, not as good as the real thing unfortunately

Enjoyed

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This version of non dairy did not disappoint, it was lovely and i couldn't tell it was dairy free , i particularly found the little swirls of caramel gave it a little lift and the almond milk gave it a nice creamy taste- i will be buying again.

Delicious diary free

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This diary free Ben and Jerrys Phish food is amazing, it tastes like the diary version but with the benefit of no diary! Perfect! Myself and my partner have finished it in no time, it is full of flavour!

Soooooo tasty!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Wow I'm so glad I got this last month! It's absolutely delicious I love the caramel swirl and the ice cream is so creamy really good chocolate and soooo tasty!!! Fantastic combination of flavours can't wait to try more!

nice

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

this was really nice and full of flavour,saying it was non dairy i couldnt tell................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Beautiful

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

As you would expect from Ben and Jerry this is a very tasty ice cream full of flavour and and lots of little goodies in it that you can enjoy if your on a dairy free diet or not. Chocolate flavours all the way though woth no loss of taste and for me I can now have a treat without having to check every I ingredient its a winner for me

1-10 of 17 reviews

