Rivarose Sparkling Rose Wine 750Ml

Vinification Details

Early and nocturnal harvesting, grapes retain their freshness Fermentation is done in stainless steel tanks during several months (6 months), in contact with yeast, with agitation. The wine is then filtered.

History

RIVAROSE is the oldest and largest producer of sparkling wines in the Mediterranean. Founded in 1909, the house markets its wines all over the world, including its eponymous product, a true ambassador of the bubbles of the south of France.

Regional Information