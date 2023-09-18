We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rivarose Sparkling Rose Wine 750Ml

£12.00

£12.00/75cl

Rose Sparkling Wine - Brut
Vinified in the heart of the finest terroirs of southern France, this bottle brings a touch of the Mediterranean to your glass. Rivarose reveals a fresh palate with notes of red berries. Ideal as an aperitif at 7-8° C.
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulfites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Rosé

Grape Variety

Grenache, Cinsault, Shiraz/Syrah, Trebbiano

Produce of

Product of France

Producer

Veuve Ambal

Country

France

Net Contents

75cl

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

