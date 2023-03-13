Heinz Immunity Support Strawberry & Yogurt 6M+ 85G

A smooth blend of apple, strawberry & yoghurt with fermented milk powder and added vitamin C

Immunity support* *Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Tasty fruit and yoghurt with our cultured milk with L.Paracasei CBA L74, created from research into little one's nutritional needs.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

With L. paracasei cultures Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 85G

Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Apple (50%), Strawberry (25%), Yoghurt (20%, Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Skimmed Milk Powder Fermented with Lacticaseibacillus Paracasei CBA-L74 (0.4%), Vitamin C

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

1 pouch = 1 serving

Net Contents

85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy prep Squeeze contents into a bowl or straight onto spoon. Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months, and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible.

Lower age limit

6 Months