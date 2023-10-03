We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar 144G
image 1 of Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar 144Gimage 2 of Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar 144G

Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar 144G

£7.00

£4.86/100g

Fine Milk Chocolate Mini Bar with a Milky FillingFor more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
Each Kinder Chocolate Mini contains a delicious milky filling covered with a fine chocolate coating. Made with no artificial colours or preservatives. Kinder from the start has been invented for kids, since then Kinder has offered delicious recipes in child portions.
Kinder from the start has been invented for kids, since then Kinder has offered delicious recipes in child portions.
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
Advent Calendar containing 24 Kinder Chocolate Minis
Pack size: 144G

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 33%, Total Cocoa Constituents: 13%, Milk Chocolate contains: Milk Solids 22.5% minimum, Cocoa Solids 32% minimum

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

Mini bars per pack = 24

Net Contents

144g ℮

