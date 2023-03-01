Tonic Health Immunity Boost Drink Elderberry 5.5Gx10

Food supplement with vitamins, zinc, plant powders and stevia as sweetener.

Top up your 50% days with a high dose vitamin boost Tonic contains a high dose, deliciously powerful formula of vitamins and minerals that are scientifically proven to support immunity.* Because pain killers don't kill viruses, healthy immune systems do. Be ready for anything. Add daily, night and recover to your immunity routine. *Provides vitamin C, D with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. To unlock the body's own powers, Tonic is made with natural plants, no added sugar and no junk. Ingredient: Inulin, What it's for: Fibre from chicory root Ingredient: Ascorbic Acid, What it's for: High dose, pure vitamin C Ingredient: Blackcurrant Juice Powder, What it's for: Berry good for you Ingredient: Zinc Gluconate: What it's for: High dose, mineral zinc Ingredient: Elderberry Juice Powder: What it's for: A polyphenol powerhouse Ingredient: Calcium Carbonate, What it's for: For the maintenance of normal bones Ingredient: Natural Grape Flavour: What it's for: Adds an extra fruity burst Ingredient: Steviol Glycoside, What it's for: Naturally sourced sweetness Ingredient: Cholecalciferol, What it's for: High dose, plant-extracted vitamin D

Carbon neutral Plastic neutral

1200IU vitamin D 1500mg vitamin C 2650mg plants 25mg zinc Max strength Tonic helps eliminate 0% days Top up 50% Days Maximise 100% Days No junk ingredients No added sugar Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 55G

Vitamin C, D with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system Calcium carbonate for the maintenance of normal bones

No added sugar

Ingredients

Inulin, Ascorbic Acid, Blackcurrant Juice Powder, Zinc Gluconate, Elderberry Juice Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Grape Flavour, Steviol Glycoside, Cholecalciferol

Produce of

Made in Taiwan

Net Contents

10 x 5.5g

Preparation and Usage

How: Take one sachet a day, mixed with 350ml hot or cold water When: Take daily when in need of a vitamin boost

