Tonic Health Immunity Boost Drink Elderberry 5.5Gx10

Tonic Health Immunity Boost Drink Elderberry 5.5Gx10

5(2)
£8.00

£14.54/100g

Vegan

Food supplement with vitamins, zinc, plant powders and stevia as sweetener.
Top up your 50% days with a high dose vitamin boostTonic contains a high dose, deliciously powerful formula of vitamins and minerals that are scientifically proven to support immunity.* Because pain killers don't kill viruses, healthy immune systems do.Be ready for anything. Add daily, night and recover to your immunity routine.*Provides vitamin C, D with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.To unlock the body's own powers, Tonic is made with natural plants, no added sugar and no junk.Ingredient: Inulin, What it's for: Fibre from chicory rootIngredient: Ascorbic Acid, What it's for: High dose, pure vitamin CIngredient: Blackcurrant Juice Powder, What it's for: Berry good for youIngredient: Zinc Gluconate: What it's for: High dose, mineral zincIngredient: Elderberry Juice Powder: What it's for: A polyphenol powerhouseIngredient: Calcium Carbonate, What it's for: For the maintenance of normal bonesIngredient: Natural Grape Flavour: What it's for: Adds an extra fruity burstIngredient: Steviol Glycoside, What it's for: Naturally sourced sweetnessIngredient: Cholecalciferol, What it's for: High dose, plant-extracted vitamin D
Carbon neutralPlastic neutral
1200IU vitamin D1500mg vitamin C2650mg plants25mg zincMax strengthTonic helps eliminate 0% daysTop up 50% DaysMaximise 100% DaysNo junk ingredientsNo added sugarSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 55G
Vitamin C, D with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune systemCalcium carbonate for the maintenance of normal bones
No added sugar

Ingredients

Inulin, Ascorbic Acid, Blackcurrant Juice Powder, Zinc Gluconate, Elderberry Juice Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Grape Flavour, Steviol Glycoside, Cholecalciferol

Produce of

Made in Taiwan

Net Contents

10 x 5.5g

Preparation and Usage

How: Take one sachet a day, mixed with 350ml hot or cold waterWhen: Take daily when in need of a vitamin boost

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

