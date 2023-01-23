B.Ink Red Blend Wine 750Ml

Not bad
Well what can I say. I initially got this thinks it probably not going to be the best tasting however I was completely wrong. It's got a very nice blend to it and actually goes with a lot of foods as well as on its own! Defiantly recommend to anyone looking to switch it up.
Full bodied red wine
I had this with cheese and crackers over Christmas. I'd never heard of it before, but thought I'd give it a go. It did not disappoint. It was an enjoyable, full bodied red wine with a rich flavour. I found it to be on the sweet side, but everyones sweetness levels differ so it might not be the same for you. Whilst i enjoyed it, I wouldn't rush to get it again as I prefer the ones I drink regularly, but I'd definitely pick it up again in the future.
Fantastic taste
I'm usually not a fan of the reds, but this one was very nice! I truly enjoyed it withy family over dinner. The taste is balanced,not too strong, but just right. I really recommend it even if you usually prefer white.
B INK RED BLEND 750ML
Had a date night with my partner and the red wine complemented the steak lovely had a really smooth taste thoroughly enjoyed to the last drop just left me wanting more it's a really deep red and is sweet and fruity with a hint of chocolate funnily enough but once again we thoroughly enjoyed the wine and can't wait to buy another thank you
Lovely
A very nice red wine.. I'm very particular when it comes to red wine but this was lovely not too tart or acidic.. I shared it with my mum over Christmas and we both enjoyed it
Tasty
Very strong flavour and lovely with a good meal. After one glass it does get a bit too much for me so one is the limit for me but its very tasty.
Good red wine
Great tasting red wine, very strong with a smooth after taste. The bottle looks expensive and is nice enough to gift.
Lovely wine
This was a lovely easy drinking wine, perfect for a quiet night!
Nice flavour
The wine had a very rich inky flavour, however it was a bit soft and sweet for me. Loved the packaging though!
Lovely!
It has a lovely blend and tastes like an expensive quality wine goes down really smooth! It's a little bit on a dry side but still has you pouring another glass soon as you finish your first.