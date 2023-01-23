We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

B.Ink Red Blend Wine 750Ml

Product Description

  • B.Ink Red Blend Wine 750Ml
  • A generous and opulent wine, this red blend is contemporary and bold in style, with a colour so deep, it's Ink.
  • At Grant Burge, we continually look for ways to do things differently. We challenged ourselves to re-think how wine is traditionally made in an effort to come up with the most vibrant impactful wines possible. The result was Ink.
  • Carbon Trust - Carbon Neutral
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • Wine of South Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg

Tasting Notes

  • Our B.Ink red blend is contemporary and bold in style. A generous and opulent wine, with colour so deep it’s ink. Rich and full-bodied wine with flavours of dark chocolate coated raspberries, with gentle oak and velvety tannins. Aromas of chocolate, raspberry, black forest fruits and spices with hints of vanilla and cinnamon.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tanks for fermentation, following maturation with touch of oak.

History

  • At Grant Burge, we continually look for ways to do things differently. We challenged ourselves to re-think how wine is traditionally made in an effort to come up with the most vibrant impactful wines possible. The result was ink.

Regional Information

  • South Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of South Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml:
Energy352kJ/85kcal440kJ/106kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
Not bad

3 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

Well what can I say. I initially got this thinks it probably not going to be the best tasting however I was completely wrong. It's got a very nice blend to it and actually goes with a lot of foods as well as on its own! Defiantly recommend to anyone looking to switch it up.

Full bodied red wine

3 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

I had this with cheese and crackers over Christmas. I'd never heard of it before, but thought I'd give it a go. It did not disappoint. It was an enjoyable, full bodied red wine with a rich flavour. I found it to be on the sweet side, but everyones sweetness levels differ so it might not be the same for you. Whilst i enjoyed it, I wouldn't rush to get it again as I prefer the ones I drink regularly, but I'd definitely pick it up again in the future.

Fantastic taste

5 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

I'm usually not a fan of the reds, but this one was very nice! I truly enjoyed it withy family over dinner. The taste is balanced,not too strong, but just right. I really recommend it even if you usually prefer white.

B INK RED BLEND 750ML

5 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

Had a date night with my partner and the red wine complemented the steak lovely had a really smooth taste thoroughly enjoyed to the last drop just left me wanting more it's a really deep red and is sweet and fruity with a hint of chocolate funnily enough but once again we thoroughly enjoyed the wine and can't wait to buy another thank you

Lovely

5 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

A very nice red wine.. I'm very particular when it comes to red wine but this was lovely not too tart or acidic.. I shared it with my mum over Christmas and we both enjoyed it

Tasty

3 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

Very strong flavour and lovely with a good meal. After one glass it does get a bit too much for me so one is the limit for me but its very tasty.

Good red wine

5 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

Great tasting red wine, very strong with a smooth after taste. The bottle looks expensive and is nice enough to gift.

Lovely wine

5 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

This was a lovely easy drinking wine, perfect for a quiet night!

Nice flavour

4 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

The wine had a very rich inky flavour, however it was a bit soft and sweet for me. Loved the packaging though!

Lovely!

4 stars

A GRANT BURGE Customer

It has a lovely blend and tastes like an expensive quality wine goes down really smooth! It's a little bit on a dry side but still has you pouring another glass soon as you finish your first.

