Nivea Pampering Indulgence Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA PAMPERING INDULGENCE GIFT SET
- Our Nivea gift packaging is...
- 100% plastic free
- Made from FSC cardboard only
- Printed using Mineral Oil free inks
- www.nivea.co.uk/sustainability
- NIVEA Pampering Indulgence Gift Set - Indulge yourself, indulge your skin
- The ideal set of gifts for her, this NIVEA gift set is an ideal present for someone special. Combining moisturising skin care essentials including both a day and night cream, this set has everything your skin needs from head to toe.
- The skin care gift set contains:
- 1. NIVEA Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream 250ml, with a delicate orchid scent to delights your senses, while the Cotton Seed Oil pampers your skin to leave it touchably soft.
- 2. NIVEA Smooth Hands & Nail Care Hand Cream 100ml, enriched with natural Macadamia Oil and Lotus Flower, the rich formula strengthens the skin’s protection barrier keeping your hands and cuticles irresistibly smooth and soft.
- 3. NIVEA Refreshing Moisturising Day Cream 50ml, with SPF15 is specially formulated with Vitamin E, Anti-Oxidants to moisturise and protect your skin.
- 4. NIVEA Moisturising Night Cream 50ml, containing Vitamin E and Provitamin B5, the formula moisturises for up to 24 hours while the cream refreshes and plumps up your skin.
- 5. NIVEA Irresistibly Smooth Body Lotion 250ml, is infused with the NIVEA Deep Moisture Serum and precious Shea Butter. The patented NIVEA formula gently melts into your skin leaving it smooth to touch and deeply moisturised for 48 hours.
- 6. NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.
- Nivea® Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream
- Made in Germany.
- Nivea Smooth Hands & Nail Care Hand Cream, Nivea Refreshing 24h Moisture Day Cream SPF 15, Nivea Moisturising Night Cream
- Made in Poland.
- Nivea Irresistibly Smooth Body Lotion, Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream
- Made in Spain.
- FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Information
Ingredients
Nivea® Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Gossypium Hirsutum Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Nivea Smooth Hands & Nail Care Hand Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Stearic Acid, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Arachidic Acid, Myristic Acid, Oleic Acid, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Parfum, Nivea Irresistibly Smooth Body Lotion: Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, C15-19 Alkane, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum, Nivea Refreshing 24 H Moisture Day Cream SPF 15: Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Sodium Chloride, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Myristyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Glyceryl Stearate, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Glucoside, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Vegetable Oil, Cetyl Ricinoleate, Triisostearin, Sorbitan Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Sodium Hydroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Disodium Cetearyl Sulfosuccinate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Parfum, Nivea Moisturising Night Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Methylpropanediol, Triisostearin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Synthetic Beeswax, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Panthenol, Glucosylrutin, Isoquercitrin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Pantolactone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, BHT, Parfum
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- www.NIVEA.co.uk
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.