The Black Farmer Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice 400G
Product Description
- The Black Farmer Spicy Jerk Ckn With Rice 400g
- Jerk Chicken is considered Jamaica's most popular dish.
- This authentic recipe contains wood smoked chicken pieces marinated in herbs and spices with red kidney beans in a light spicy sauce, with Basmati rice to serve.
- As a child of the Windrush generation, I want to pay homage to the huge contribution Jamaican cuisine has made to this country. Unashamedly spicy, these authentic recipes bring you my favourite flavours of my homeland, Jamaica.
- Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones
- Flavours of the Windrush
- Without Frontiers
- Chilli rating - 3
- Authentic Jamaican Recipe
- Halal
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Basmati Rice (38.5%), Smoked Chicken (23%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onions, Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes, Jerk Paste (Scallions, Hot Peppers, Salt, Black Pepper, Pimento, Nutmeg, Citric Acid, Sugar, Thyme), Seasoning Mix: (Salt, Sugar, Spices (contains Mustard, Celery), Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Colour: Paprika Extract, Ammonia Caramel), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Milk, Garlic Puree, Ginger Powder, Browning, Ammonia Caramel
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C for no longer than the stated use by date.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and then consume within one month. Once defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 850 W category D, 5 minutes
To cook:
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid.
Place directly into microwave. Heat on full power. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Heat on full power for remaining cooking time.
Rest for 2 minutes.
After Cooking:
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary.
This is a guide only.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Gas 5/Fan 165°C, 30-40 minutes
To cook:
Pre heat oven to 190°C, Gas mark 5, Fan 165°C. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid. Place container on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Return to oven and cook for remaining cooking time.
Rest for 2 minutes.
After Cooking:
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Gas 5/Fan 165°C, 20-25 minutes
To cook:
Pre heat oven to 190°C, Gas mark 5, Fan 165°C. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid. Place container on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Return to oven and cook for remaining cooking time.
Rest for 2 minutes.
After Cooking:
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion:
- Garnish with wedges of lime, chopped red chilli, spring onion and chopped flat leaf parsley.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Contains bone. May also contain traces of nuts.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- The Black Farmer Ltd,
- St. Giles on the Heath,
- Devon,
- PL15 9SL.
Return to
- Tel: 0800 0280 559
- www.TheBlackFarmer.com
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion 400g Serving
|Energy (kJ)
|164kJ
|656kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|686kcal
|2744kcal
|Total Fat
|8.6g
|34.4g
|of which Saturates
|1.7g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|54g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|2.0g
|Protein
|8.9g
|35.6g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.52g
Safety information
WARNING: Contains bone. May also contain traces of nuts.
