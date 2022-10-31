Nivea Rainbow Night In
- NIVEA RAINBOW NIGHT IN
- NIVEA Rainbow Night In Skincare Gift Set - For a girls night in!
- Treat someone special with this gorgeous NIVEA girls night in gift set. This set has everything you need to help keep skin feeling nourished and cared for along with an eye mask and fun keepsake popcorn tin. The ideal set of gifts for her.
- The full gift set contains:
- 1. NIVEA Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Face Mask Dry Skin 2x 7.5ml with Honey Extract and Natural Almond Oil pampers and soothes dry and stressed skin.
- 2. NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.
- 3. NIVEA Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, enriched with Rose extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours, while enhancing the natural rosiness of your lips.
- 4. A fun keepsake popcorn tin
- 5. Soft eye mask for a peaceful nights sleep.
- Nivea® Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Face Mask Dry Skin
- Nivea Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm
- Made in Germany.
- Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream
- Made in Spain.
- Eye Mask
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: 100% RPET Satin (made from recycled PP), 100% cotton padding with 100% elastic strap.
- Tin
- Country of Origin: China.
- Material: 100% Tinplate.
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Ingredients
Nivea® Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Face Mask Dry Skin: Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Methylpropanediol, Octyldodecanol, Mel, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Cera Alba, Glyceryl Glucoside, Tocopherol, Maltodextrin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Zea Mays Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 40800, Nivea Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cero, Mica, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Aroma, CI 77891, CI 15850, CI 77492, Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum
Preparation and Usage
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
- Eye Mask
- Wash before first use & after each use with warm water.
- Tin
- Not suitable for food storage.
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.co.uk
