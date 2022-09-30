We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Olay Day & Night Cream Moisturiser Glow Up Kit

4.6(5371)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Day & Night Cream Moisturiser Glow Up Kit
£70.00
£23.34/each

Product Description

  • Olay Day & Night Cream Mst Glow up Kit
  • Ready to glow up and show up thanks to Olay's limited edition glow up kit? This skincare giftset for her contains our bestsellers Vitamin C + AHA24 Face Cream and Retinol24 Night Cream, as well as a free waterproof pouch and Gua Sha face stone. Enjoy the ultimate self-care skincare experience for hydrated, brightened and smooth skin, in only two steps filled with science-proven ingredients. Use Vitamin C + AHA24 Face Cream with Vitamin C, AHA and Niacinamide to hydrate and brighten your skin. At night, use Retinol24 Night Cream with Retinoid Complex and Niacinamide for smooth and glowing skin. These Olay skincare best-sellers penetrate 10 layers deep into the skin’s surface and help optimise skin cell renewal. As a special gift, enjoy a Gua Sha face stone for relaxing face massages and an adorable pouch to keep all your skincare essentials. It's the perfect beauty giftset for women in your life... Or yourself, we won’t tell! Directions: Smooth Vitamin C + AHA24 Face Cream on clean face and neck. In the evening, apply Retinol24 Night cream. Apply SPF in morning when using Retinol 24. For a relaxing facial massage, gently use Gua Sha on face in an upwards movements, covering forehead, cheeks, jawline and neck. Dry Gua Sha face stone after wetting it. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin irritation develops, reduce frequency or discontinue use. Recommended for use with a SPF moisturiser.
  • Olay Ultimate glow up kit for brightened, smooth and hydrated skin
  • Giftset for her contains: best-selling Vitamin C + AHA24 Face Cream and Retinol24 Night Cream, free Gua Sha face stone and pouch
  • Vitamin C + AHA24 Face Cream hydrates, brightens and evens your skin
  • Retinol24 Night Cream with Retinoid Complex and Niacinamide works whilst you sleep for smooth, glowing skin
  • Free Gua Sha face stone for relaxing facial massages
  • Free waterproof pouch to store your skincare essentials

Information

Ingredients

OLAY VITAMIN C + AHA 24 DAY GEL CREAM: Aqua; Glycerin; Isohexadecane; Niacinamide; Dimethicone; Lactic Acid; Isopropyl Isostearate; Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate; Stearyl Alcohol; Panthenol; 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid; Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4; Trehalose; Dimethiconol; Cetearyl Alcohol; Cetearyl Glucoside; Stearic Acid; Palmitic Acid; Cetyl Alcohol; Behenyl Alcohol; Arachidyl Alcohol; Sodium Lactate; PEG-100 Stearate; Sodium Benzoate; Parfum; Limonene; Benzyl Alcohol; Linalool; Citronellol, OLAY RETINOL24 NIGHT CREAM FRAGRANCE FREE: Aqua; Dimethicone; Glycerin; Tapioca Starch; Dimethicone Crosspolymer; Retinyl Propionate; Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride; Retinol; Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4; BHT; Butylene Glycol; Dimethiconol; Niacinamide; Polysorbate 20; Laureth-4; Laureth-7; Disodium EDTA; Polyacrylamide; Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer; Aminomethyl Propanol; PEG-100 Stearate; Ammonium Polyacrylate; Polymethylsilsesquioxane; Titanium Dioxide; C13-14 Alkane; DMDM Hydantoin; Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate; Benzyl Alcohol; Methylparaben

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • OLAY VITAMIN C + AHA 24 DAY GEL CREAM: Smooth evenly over cleansed face and neck. Apply minimum once a day, in the morning. Use with daily UV protection. OLAY RETINOL24 NIGHT CREAM FRAGRANCE FREE: Use in the evening. Massage cream evenly over face and neck.

Warnings

  • OLAY VITAMIN C + AHA 24 DAY GEL CREAM: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes with water. If skin irritation develops, discontinue use. Sunburn Alert: This product contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your sensitivity to the sun. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards. OLAY RETINOL24 NIGHT CREAM FRAGRANCE FREE: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin irritation develops, reduce frequency or discontinue use. Recommended for use with a SPF moisturiser.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK

Safety information

OLAY VITAMIN C + AHA 24 DAY GEL CREAM: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes with water. If skin irritation develops, discontinue use. Sunburn Alert: This product contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your sensitivity to the sun. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards. OLAY RETINOL24 NIGHT CREAM FRAGRANCE FREE: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin irritation develops, reduce frequency or discontinue use. Recommended for use with a SPF moisturiser.

View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5371 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Brilliant night cream...

5 stars

Review from OLAY

Brilliant night cream does not make you face feel greasy like a lot of others i have tried

fjyfbiifru hftinfdyub...

5 stars

Review from OLAY

fjyfbiifru hftinfdyub jircy7jcrt jftih gittik jftybfthoh

seen a massive...

5 stars

Review from OLAY

seen a massive difference since using this cream on my face. my face is super smooth and refreshed! recommend

Love this product. Use...

5 stars

Review from OLAY

Love this product. Use it every night to help my skin.

Light and fresh, feels...

5 stars

Review from OLAY

Light and fresh, feels so light on skin and really moisturises skin

Started using recently...

4 stars

Review from OLAY

Started using recently, makes my skin feel great though I can't use every night as quite strong.

Absolutely brilliant I...

5 stars

Review from OLAY

Absolutely brilliant I've been using a lot more expensive stuff and this does exactly the same for a fraction of the price

amazing..... make...

5 stars

Review from OLAY

amazing..... make miracle, so good. 10 stars. I'm really impressed

Light in texture and...

5 stars

Review from OLAY

Light in texture and make skin soft and bright really effective moisturiser. l

I love this cream, it...

5 stars

Review from OLAY

I love this cream, it's thick and goes on well and keeps my skin hydrated.

1-10 of 5371 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here