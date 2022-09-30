Olay Day & Night Cream Moisturiser Glow Up Kit

Brilliant night cream...
Brilliant night cream does not make you face feel greasy like a lot of others i have tried
seen a massive...
seen a massive difference since using this cream on my face. my face is super smooth and refreshed! recommend
Love this product. Use...
Love this product. Use it every night to help my skin.
Light and fresh, feels...
Light and fresh, feels so light on skin and really moisturises skin
Started using recently...
Started using recently, makes my skin feel great though I can't use every night as quite strong.
Absolutely brilliant I...
Absolutely brilliant I've been using a lot more expensive stuff and this does exactly the same for a fraction of the price
amazing..... make...
amazing..... make miracle, so good. 10 stars. I'm really impressed
Light in texture and...
Light in texture and make skin soft and bright really effective moisturiser. l
I love this cream, it...
I love this cream, it's thick and goes on well and keeps my skin hydrated.