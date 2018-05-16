New
Rustlers Mini Beef Burgers 101G
- A flame grilled beef burger in a sesame seeded bun.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Flame Grilled
- Add Your Own Sauce
- Made with 100% British Irish Beef
- Pack size: 101G
Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Sesame Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Preservative: E282; Emulsifier: E472e; Antioxidant: E300; Wheat Starch], Beef Burger (46%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Salt, Wheat Flour*, Stabiliser: E451; Dextrose, Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin, Beef Burger contains 82% Beef
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Keep refrigeratedKeep in the fridge, and don't freeze.
Instructions: Pop the bun in the toaster and the patty in the microwave heating on full power. Rebuild your burger, add your own sauce and enjoy!
Pop the bun in the toaster
800W heat patty for 1 minute
Stand for 30 seconds
Or simply heat whole burger for 1 minute and stand for 30 seconds
Instructions: Remove burger from the packaging.
Instructions: Place patty on baking tray. Cook on medium heat for 6 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
- Heat to enjoy
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.
Tray. Recycle
Rustlers,
The Snackhouse,
St.Georges Park,
Kirkham,
PR4 2DZ.
Kepak,
Our Quality Promise
If you have any comments, get in touch and let us know! Please keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
0800 760 067
rustlersonline.com
- Unit 3,
- Block 10,
101g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1184kJ/283kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|of which saturates
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|27.2g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|Protein
|13.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.
