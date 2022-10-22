We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gerard Bertrand Cite De Carcassonne Merlot 750Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Gerard Bertrand Cite De Carcassonne Merlot 750Ml
£12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gerard Bertrand Cite De Crcssnne Merlot 750ml
  • Gérard Bertrand reveals the history of South of France greatest terroirs. 1130 pays tribute to the first fortification of Carcassonne city, a medieval jewel classified as a UNESCO world heritage site. The vineyard benefits from oceanic and Mediterranean influences bringing freshness and fruity aromas to the wine. This merlot offers notes of black fruit, spices, liquorice.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

SAS SPH GERARD BERTRAND

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Gerard Bertrand

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The harvest takes place when the grapes are at their optimum ripeness. The grapes are destemmed as soon as they arrive at the cellar and then vinified in the traditional way. A daily pumping over allows a delicate extraction. The vatting period lasts for about twenty days with a precise temperature control. After the pressing, the wines remain in the vats for the malolactic fermentation, before being blended to be aged in barrels.

History

  • 1130 is a tribute to the earliest fortifications of the city of Carcassonne, a medieval gem and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Regional Information

  • The vineyard enjoys both oceanic and Mediterranean influences, adding freshness and fruity aromas to the wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal at 18°C with red meat, mature cheese.

Name and address

  • Gérard Bertrand,
  • À F11100-262.

Importer address

  • W1259,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • W1259,
  • UK.
  • and
  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Top quality wine, mellow and full flavoured. Altho

5 stars

Top quality wine, mellow and full flavoured. Although not cheap I feel that it is value for money.

