Clubcard Price

Tesco Smoky Bbq Favour Nut Mix 25G

Tesco Smoky Bbq Favour Nut Mix 25G
£0.75
£30.00/kg

Per 25g

Energy
584kJ
141kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
10.3g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2337kJ / 563kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of smoked barbecue flavoured almonds and cashews, salted Marcona almonds and roasted peanuts.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN HIGH IN FIBRE Smoky BBQ flavoured almonds, cashews, Marcona's and peanuts
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Peanut, Marcona Almonds, Cashew Nut, Tomato Powder, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Autolysed Yeast, Potato Starch, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Clove, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Carob Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, cereals containing gluten, soya and milk. Also, may contain other nuts., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2337kJ / 563kcal584kJ / 141kcal
Fat41.2g10.3g
Saturates4.6g1.1g
Carbohydrate18.7g4.7g
Sugars4.5g1.1g
Fibre8.3g2.1g
Protein25.2g6.3g
Salt0.98g0.24g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

