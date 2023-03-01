Riso. Scotti Cremoso Risotto Formaggio 210G
Product Description
- Parmesan risoto. Dehydrated soup.
- From our commitment we created for you Buona idea Risotto, real recipes from the Italian culinary tradition with no added preservatives, glutamate, colourings and with Italian white rice and gluten free.
- Since 1860 we have spread our passion for rice
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Crossed Grain Symbol - IT-061-008
- 100% Riso Italiano
- Ready in 12'
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Carnaroli Rice 83.7%, Rice Flour, Powdered Cheese Preparation 5% (Whey Powdered Cheese 41% (Milk, Salt, Rennet, Whey), Salt, Flavourings), Natural Flavourings, Powdered Olive Oil Preparation (Olive Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milkprotein, Natural Flavouring), Sea Salt, Onion, Whole Milk Powder, Garlic
Allergy Information
- It may contain traces of Soy, Celery, Fish, Mollusk, Shellfish and Sulphites.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Produce of
Produced and packed in plant of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to Cook
- 1- Empty 600 ml of water in a saucepan and bring to boil.
- 2- Empty the content of the bag in the boiling water and cook for 12 minutes on a medium heat without cover. Stir occasionally, until all the water is completely absorbed. For your personal final touch, add butter and parmesan cheese, as you like.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Riso Scotti S.P.A.,
- Via Angelo Scotti,
- 2 - 27100 Pavia,
- Italy.
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|1*
|Energy
|1472 kJ
|1815 kJ
|-
|347 kcal
|429 kcal
|Fat
|2,4 g
|3,0 g
|- of which: saturates
|1,0 g
|1,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|93,4 g
|- of which: sugars
|1,5 g
|1,6 g
|Fibre
|1,4 g
|0 g
|Protein
|7,5 g
|6,9 g
|Salt
|2,1 g
|3,1 g
|*Cooked Product (330 g)
|-
|-
|This Pack Contains 2 Servings
|-
|-
