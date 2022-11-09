We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Pork Ribeye Steaks 402G

Tesco Finest Pork Ribeye Steaks 402G
£4.00
£9.96/kg

One pork steak

Energy
1784kJ
429kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
30.2g

high

43%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.4g

high

62%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1174kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless outdoor bred pork ribeye shoulder steaks.
  • Prime Cut Outdoor Bred Succulent cut of pork, with a natural marbling that enhances flavour
  • Pack size: 402G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (99%), Rosemary.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins Brush each side with oil and season with salt and pepper. Pan fry on a high heat for 1 minute 30 seconds on each side. Place on a baking tray, add the Rosemary sprig under the steaks and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 17-22 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

402g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork steak (152g**)
Energy1174kJ / 282kcal1784kJ / 429kcal
Fat19.9g30.2g
Saturates8.2g12.4g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.5g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre1.0g1.5g
Protein24.3g37.0g
Salt0.10g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 402g typically weighs 304g.--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

