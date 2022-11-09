Tesco Finest Pork Ribeye Steaks 402G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1174kJ / 282kcal
Product Description
- Boneless outdoor bred pork ribeye shoulder steaks.
- Prime Cut Outdoor Bred Succulent cut of pork, with a natural marbling that enhances flavour
- Pack size: 402G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (99%), Rosemary.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins Brush each side with oil and season with salt and pepper. Pan fry on a high heat for 1 minute 30 seconds on each side. Place on a baking tray, add the Rosemary sprig under the steaks and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 17-22 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
402g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (152g**)
|Energy
|1174kJ / 282kcal
|1784kJ / 429kcal
|Fat
|19.9g
|30.2g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|12.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|24.3g
|37.0g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 402g typically weighs 304g.
|-
|-
Safety information
