Canderel On The Go Liquid Sweetener 50Ml

Convenient
such a handy size to pop in my bag. bought on promotion
Handy for on the go
This is so handy for popping in your bag to take with you. Iâve found lots of places donât have sweetner. I was worried as it was liquid it might leak in my bag but so far itâs all been ok. I usually use the tablets and I canât taste the difference. Bought as part of a promotion.
Not easy
Not easy to just use 1 droo particularly as the bottle empties. Bought as part of a promotion
Would recommend
Tried this for the first time. Effective substitute for sugar. Convenient size. Bought as part of a promotion.
Canderel
This is a useful & convenient product. It will be of benefit to those with dietary needs. For the average person I think the price is excessive. Purchased on a special offer
Handy size
Nice portable pack size, does the job nicely but i found one drop was plenty. Bought as part of a promotion.
Intersting concept
Handy to have in my handbag although does look like hand sanitizer without my glasses! Does the job but doesnt last as long as tablets . Brought on promotion.
Great product
Handy to keep in my handbag for those unexpected drinks. No more calories for me in a nice coffee. Bought as part of a promotion. Great taste and alternative to sugar
Too expensive
Too expensive, too sweet and too chemically tasting,
Not sure
This is easy to use and handy to have in bag. Im not that keen on the aftertaste. Bought as part of promotion