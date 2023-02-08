We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Canderel On The Go Liquid Sweetener 50Ml

4.4(41)Write a review
Canderel On The Go Liquid Sweetener 50Ml
£2.00
£0.40/10ml

Product Description

  • CANDEREL ON THE GO LIQUID SWEETENER 50ML
  • Canderel is a registered trademark of Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
  • ©2022 Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
  • Cold & Hot Drinks
  • Cooking & Marinades
  • Cocktails & Mocktails
  • Sucralose based table-top sweetener
  • No Calories & Sugar
  • Lactose & Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 50ML
  • No Calories
  • No Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sweetener: Sucralose (5.3%), Acidifying Agent: Citric Acid, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Storage

Best before and Lot no: see base of bottle.Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Go your own sweet way
  • Squeeze gently
  • Use only 2 drops
  • Instructions for use
  • 2 drops (0.11 ml) of Canderel® On the Go 0 calories as sweet as = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar 16 calories

Number of uses

1 serving = 2 drops (0.11 ml) 450 servings per bottle

Recycling info

Blister. Recycle Card. Recycle

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Stafford Lynch,

Return to

  • For more details and recipe inspiration, visit our website: www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie
  • Or contact our Careline on Freephone/Toll Free 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)
  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Stafford Lynch,
  • 101 Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer servingPer 100g
Energy0 kJ3 kJ
-0 kcal1 kcal
Fat0 g0 g
of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate0 g0 g
of which sugars0 g0 g
Protein0 g0 g
Salt0 g0.02 g
1 serving = 2 drops (0.11 ml) 450 servings per bottle--
View all Sweeteners & Sugar Substitutes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

41 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Convenient

5 stars

such a handy size to pop in my bag. bought on promotion

Handy for on the go

5 stars

This is so handy for popping in your bag to take with you. Iâve found lots of places donât have sweetner. I was worried as it was liquid it might leak in my bag but so far itâs all been ok. I usually use the tablets and I canât taste the difference. Bought as part of a promotion.

Not easy

3 stars

Not easy to just use 1 droo particularly as the bottle empties. Bought as part of a promotion

Would recommend

5 stars

Tried this for the first time. Effective substitute for sugar. Convenient size. Bought as part of a promotion.

Canderel

4 stars

This is a useful & convenient product. It will be of benefit to those with dietary needs. For the average person I think the price is excessive. Purchased on a special offer

Handy size

4 stars

Nice portable pack size, does the job nicely but i found one drop was plenty. Bought as part of a promotion.

Intersting concept

4 stars

Handy to have in my handbag although does look like hand sanitizer without my glasses! Does the job but doesnt last as long as tablets . Brought on promotion.

Great product

5 stars

Handy to keep in my handbag for those unexpected drinks. No more calories for me in a nice coffee. Bought as part of a promotion. Great taste and alternative to sugar

Too expensive

2 stars

Too expensive, too sweet and too chemically tasting,

Not sure

3 stars

This is easy to use and handy to have in bag. Im not that keen on the aftertaste. Bought as part of promotion

1-10 of 41 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here