Carte Dor Madagascan Vanilla Cinnamon Biscuit 900Ml

- Vanilla ice cream with speculoos biscuit pieces (4%).
Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla and Cinnamon Biscuit Ice Cream Dessert – our classic vanilla ice cream swirled with gently spiced cinnamon biscuit pieces. Whilst deliciously indulgent, Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla and Cinnamon Biscuit contains 30% less fat than similar ice cream products and no artificial sweeteners. Hand-picked and sustainably sourced Madagascan vanilla beans give our ice cream its rich and authentic taste. As well as delivering a truly delicious dessert experience, we want our impact on people and planet to be a positive one. That is why we source Rainforest Alliance Certified Vanilla for our ice cream and in addition, we support farming communities in the SAVA region of Madagascar via the Wall's "Vanilla for Change" programme in partnership with Save The Children and expert vanilla supplier Symrise. This programme has already made a difference to the lives of 60,000 people. What's M'Or, our ice cream is now available in a responsibly sourced paper tub that is recyclable and made with 93% less plastic*. Carte D'Or has been the expert in creating delicious desserts since our culinary beginnings in Paris. Today, we combine the finest ingredients with over 40 years of knowledge and skill to craft a truly indulgent dessert experience. *Compared to previous Carte D'Or packaging
- Carte D’Or Madagascan Vanilla and Cinnamon Biscuit Ice Cream Dessert – smooth vanilla ice cream swirled with softly spiced cinnamon biscuit pieces.
- Carte D’Or Madagascan Vanilla and Cinnamon Biscuit ice cream contains 30% less fat than similar ice cream products and no artificial sweeteners.
- Rainforest Alliance Certified, sustainably sourced bourbon vanilla beans from the Sava region of Madagascar give our vanilla ice cream its rich, classic flavour.
- The same great quality Carte D'Or ice cream now in a responsibly sourced, recyclable, paper tub - made with 93% less plastic
- Carte D'Or frozen dessert adds an extra indulgent touch to mealtimes – add a scoop of Carte D’Or Madagascan Vanilla and Cinnamon Biscuit alongside a warm mince pie or heap atop a Christmas pudding.
- Irresistibly delicious ice cream made with high-quality, sustainably sourced vanilla – you get M’Or with Carte D’Or
- Pack size: 900ML
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, oligofructose, coconut fat, glucose syrup, fructose, WHEAT flour, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum, carrageenan), exhausted vanilla bean pieces¹, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), natural vanilla flavouring¹, cinnamon powder, colours (plain caramel, carotenes), salt, flavouring, raising agent (ammonium carbonates). ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Wheat
United Kingdom
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Unilever UK,
- Carte D'Or,
- FREEPOST ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
900 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|652 kJ
|346 kJ
|346 kJ
|4%
|Energy (kcal)
|156 kcal
|83 kcal
|83 kcal
|4%
|Fat (g)
|4.9 g
|2.6 g
|2.6 g
|4%
|of which saturates (g)
|4.4 g
|2.3 g
|2.3 g
|12%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|23 g
|12 g
|12 g
|5%
|of which sugars (g)
|18 g
|9.4 g
|9.4 g
|10%
|Protein (g)
|2.5 g
|1.3 g
|1.3 g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.1 g
|0.05 g
|0.05 g
|1%
|1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 9 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
