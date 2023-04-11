St Austell Brewery Tribute Pale Ale 10 X 440Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Zesty and fresh pale ale brewed with specially sourced ingredients, including Cornish Gold malt and hops from the UK and the USA. The malty base brings character and flavour and balances the beer's fresh orange and grapefruit notes.
- Zesty & Fresh
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 4400ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Allergy Advice See ingredients in bold.
Tasting Notes
- The malty base brings character and flavour and balances the beer's fresh orange and grapefruit notes
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
4.2% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store upright and keep cool.Best Before End: See base of can.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Fridge pack enjoy chilled
Name and address
- St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
- 63 Trevarthian Road,
- St Austell,
- Comwall,
- PL25 4BY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact:
Net Contents
10 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|180 kJ
|43 kcal
