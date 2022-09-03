We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Sour Cream Chive Flavoured Pulse & Nut Mix 25G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Sour Cream Chive Flavoured Pulse & Nut Mix 25G
£0.75
£3.00/100g

Each pack

Energy
499kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1995kJ / 478kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted almonds, black eyed beans, cashew nuts, edamame soya beans and peas with a sour cream and chive flavour seasoning.
  • Sour cream & chive flavoured edamame beans & nut mix
  • PULSE BITES
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almond, Black Eyed Beans, Cashew Nut, Edamame Soya Beans, Peas, Chicory Fibre, Milk Sugar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Onion Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Garlic Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (25g)
Energy1995kJ / 478kcal499kJ / 120kcal
Fat25.8g6.5g
Saturates4.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate30.2g7.6g
Sugars5.9g1.5g
Fibre10.6g2.7g
Protein26.0g6.5g
Salt0.79g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

View all Dried Fruit, Nuts & Seeds

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here