Tesco 6 Celebration Cupcakes

One pink and white cupcake (53g)
- Energy
- 1023kJ
-
- 244kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.2g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.3g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 24.6g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1930kJ / 461kcal
Product Description
- 3 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes topped with dark pink coloured vanilla flavour frosting. 3 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes topped with pink and white coloured vanilla flavour frosting and decorated with multi-coloured sugar sprinkles.
- Light & Fluffy A great addition to any celebration with irresistible swirl and rose style frosting
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pink and white cupcake
|Energy
|1930kJ / 461kcal
|1023kJ / 244kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0g
|32.3g
|Sugars
|46.5g
|24.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
One pink rose cupcake,One pink and white cupcake
- Energy
- 1094kJ
-
- 261kcal
-
- 1023kJ
-
- 244kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.1g
-
- 12.2g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.4g
-
- 3.3g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 25.8g
-
- 24.6g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
-
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1919kJ / 458kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dark Pink Frosting (50%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Monocalcium Phosphate), Maize Starch.,
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Pink Vanilla Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Palm Kernel Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Colour (Anthocyanins), Coconut Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pink rose cupcake
|Per 100g
|One pink and white cupcake
|Energy
|1919kJ / 458kcal
|1094kJ / 261kcal
|1930kJ / 461kcal
|1023kJ / 244kcal
|Fat
|22.9g
|13.1g
|23.0g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|3.4g
|6.2g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|60.6g
|34.5g
|61.0g
|32.3g
|Sugars
|45.2g
|25.8g
|46.5g
|24.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.1g
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.3g
|2.3g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.07g
|0.10g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
1 Review
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you